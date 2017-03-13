Proper toilet provision required to construct new houses in Bumthang

Mar 13 2017

From now on, residents in Bumthang will be required to keep a provision for a proper toilet, if they want to construct new houses.

The recent Dzongkhag Tshogdu resolved to set, pour-flush toilet, as a criterion to permit any new construction in the Dzongkhag.

The decision comes after the 2016 Annual Household Survey which ranked Bumthang as the lowest district in terms of toilet worthiness.

Though every household in Bumthang owns a toilet each, only 55 percent of the total household has pour-flush toilets, which is recommended by health officials.

The remaining 45 percent still use the pit toilets.

“In the past we have toilets outside the houses. But now most of our neighbours, who are financially sound, build proper toilets. We are also hoping to build a proper one in the coming years,” said a Chamkhar resident, Changphela.

The Dzongkhag Health Sector is making efforts to bring changes in the lifestyle of the people.

“Now we are going to issue the executive order signed by Dzongda as per the resolution of the Dzongkhag Tshogdu. This way, it will be more effective in convincing the people to welcome this initiative when the health care professionals and local leaders work in the communities.”

Moreover, the Dzongkhag Health Officer Kinga Gyeltshen said they want to improve the coverage of sanitary latrine to at least 80 percent by the end of this year.

The health sector recently sensitised local leaders, community health workers and other stakeholders on sanitary toilet construction.

People who are planning to construct new houses can either opt to have toilets attached or separately build outside.

But in both the cases, a pour-flush toilet is a must. Pour-flush toilet is recommended for hygienic lifestyle, which prevents odour and flies.

A sanitary toilet also has health and socio-economic benefits according to health officials.