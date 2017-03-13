Traffic resumes at major passes except Thrumshingla

Mar 13 2017

The Bumthang- Monggar highway is still blocked at Thrumshingla pass. Despite continued efforts, officials say thick ice and overnight snow are hampering the clearing works at Thrumshingla.

The executive engineer with the Department of Roads in Sengor, Wangdi Drukpa, said if the snow holds up tonight, they will work into the night to open the road to traffic.

Twenty five men, along with two excavators toiled the whole day, yesterday, before works were halted due to snow.

Efforts to clear the road resumed today.

About four kilometres of road are still covered with snow.

According to the Department of Roads, six truck load of salt have been used so far to melt the ice on the road.

Meanwhile roads at Pelela, Dochula, and Yotongla opened to traffic from yesterday.