RENEW’s mega fair in Thimphu to reopen soon

Mar 13 2017

The mega fair at Changlimithang in the capital that has been closed down after being damaged by heavy snowfall will reopen within the next few days.

The stalls are being repaired while the merchandise has been shifted to the Bhutan Olympic Committee building.

DeSuung volunteers, police and armed force with support from His Majesty’s Secretariat and the government are working into restructuring the mega fair.

“Without any damage, we have taken out the goods and we are now working to reconstruct the stalls. We received complete support from His Majesty’s Secretariat making us easier to concentrate on our work,” said Thimphu Dzongda, Tshewang Rinzin.

He added with strict security measures in place, there have been no cases of things being lost.

The merchants and organisers are pleased with the support they received from the government.

“We really appreciate the support we are getting from the government. Even like Bhutanese individuals they are giving support here,” said Ashok Singh, the main event partner with RENEW.

The fair is organised by RENEW to raise fund to end violence against women in the country.

It is also to celebrate the contributions made by the organisation towards development of Bhutanese women.