Failing to renew vehicle registration certificate for two years could lead to it’s de-registration

Mar 13 2017

Henceforth, if a vehicle’s registration certificate, commonly known as blue book, is not renewed for two consecutive years, the Road Safety and Transport Authority (RSTA) will de-register the vehicle.

The authority may process automatic de-registration upon issuing notice to the owner, police and respective RSTA office.

As of January this year, there are over 84,800 vehicles registered in the country. But RSTA officials say some vehicle owners do not renew their documents which hampers in tracking the exact number of vehicles in the country.

“Some people do not renew their registration certificate and we are trying to find them. We have also announced to renew their registration certificate. Still, it is difficult to determine the number of vehicles who have not renewed their documents,” said the Programme Officer of RSTA, Sonam Dhendup.

However, officials say, renewal of registration of a de-registered vehicle shall be permitted upon providing satisfactory justification and payment of penalty of Nu 100 per day for the number of years with outstanding due.

“Many people do not renew their registration certificate. It may be because they are busy with their works. Now, in the new regulation, if a vehicle registration certificate is not renewed for two years, it will be de-registered automatically,” said the Programme Officer.

A vehicle owner has to renew its registration certificate annually. Failure to do so on or before the specified date results in a penalty of Nu 10 per day to a maximum of Nu 3,000.