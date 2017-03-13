Sarpang Dzongkhag receives second batch of power tillers

Mar 13 2017

Agriculture Minister Yeshey Dorji handed over the power tillers to the Gups of 12 Gewogs of Sarpang, yesterday.

They were distributed at the Agriculture Research and Development Centre in Samteling.

This is the second batch of power tillers distributed each to the 12 Gewogs of Sarpang by the government. The first batch was distributed in 2015.

With villages facing shortage of farm labour, Agriculture Minister said power tiller has become a necessity.

“Even if there are labourers, majority are elderly people and women. Due to this power tiller has become essential in the villages.”

The power tillers also benefited the locals without having to depend on traditional bullocks or human labor for agriculture farming.

“The use of power tillers in our community helped us to complete paddy cultivation on time,” said Gakiling Gup, Nima Dorji Sherpa.

Agriculture Ministry has distributed a total of 860 power tillers in the country, so far.

The remaining Chiwogs are expected to receive by the end of this year.

The distribution of power tillers to Chiwogs comes as a part of the package the present government promised during the 2013 election campaign.