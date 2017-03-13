Phochhu Dumra Central Monastic School records increase in monk enrolment

Phochhu Dumra Central Monastic School in Punakha is seeing an increase in the number of monk enrolment every year.

Children from less affluent families and school dropout tops the enrolment list.

Forty five new monks joined the monastic school this year.

Dorji Lopen of the Zhung Dratshang presided over the ordination ceremony.

The Principal, Tshewang said the monastic school initially started with 21 monks.

“Every year the number is increasing with fewer dropouts. We have new enrolment from poor family background, school dropouts and also those who are genuinely interested.”

The monks will undergo eight years of Buddhist studies.

“It is my own decision to become a monk. It is an opportunity for me to serve the country and my parents,” said one of the monks, Nidup Tobgay.

Besides studies, they will also be trained to perform rituals and mask dance.

The school welcomes any number of interested youth to join as monks.