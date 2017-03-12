Thousands gather for Zhemgang Moenlam Chenmo

Mar 12 2017

Over a thousand devotees from in around Zhemgang are attending the five day world peace prayers or the Moenlam Chenmo in the Dzongkhag, which began today.

Presided over by His Holiness the Je Khenpo, around a hundred monks, nuns and local lay monks are reciting the prayers. The Moenlam Chenmo is being held for the well being of the His Majesty the King, the country and the people, and all sentient beings.

The Moenlam Chenmo, which is an annual religious event in the Dzongkhag, was first initiated in 2009. It is organized by the Moenlam Chenmo Tshogpa of Zhemgang. The prayer ceremony concludes on 16th of this month.

This is the 7th Moenlam Chenmo in the Dzongkhag being conducted by Zhemgang Monlam Chenmo Tshogpa.