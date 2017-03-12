Kuen-Gaa HS to become Bhutan’s second private college

Mar 12 2017

Bhutan will have one more private university college by July this year. Kuen-Gaa High School in Paro will be upgraded to Norbuling Rigter College. It will initially start with two university degree courses, Bachelors of Business Administration and Bachelors of Commerce.

Remodeling of Kuen-Gaa High School to a college, based on the requirements put forward by Tertiary Education Board and Royal university of Bhutan, started in December last year. Almost 80 percent of the work is complete.

The Project Director of Norbuling Rigter College, Paro, Dr. Tandin Dorji, said requirements and conditions put by the Tertiary Education is mainly related to infrastructure. “We had to remodel the classroom and the hostels have to be converted to rooms to suit the standard of the college. The requirements from Royal university of Bhutan are mainly related to teaching faculty, library and internet facilities. All these are being prepared.”

He said football ground with a gallery, auditorium and swimming pool will be constructed in the second phase within the 17-acre land of the campus. For the fall Semester this year, the college will recruit about 350 students.

“This year, there were almost 10,500 students who sat for class 12 examinations. Of these, colleges in Bhutan can only absorb 3,500 students. Rest they have to go elsewhere, outside Bhutan. When they go outside Bhutan, they land up studying in cheap colleges. It an alternative for them to study in Bhutan where the programs are administered by Royal University of Bhutan,” said Project Director Tandin Dorji.

The college plans to recruit 18 lecturers of which 80 percent will constitute Bhutanese professionals.