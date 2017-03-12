Kengkhar Gewog road blacktopping brings immense benefits

Mar 12 2017

The lives of people in Kengkhar Gewog in Monggar have improved considerably since the Gewog Centre road was blacktopped. The works to blacktop the 19 kilometre Gewog centre road, which began in mid 2015, was completed end of last year.

The blacktopping has reduced travel time, which also means lesser taxi fare. For instance, earlier, it took around an hour to drive to Tongla Chiwog. But now, it’s just a matter of 20 minutes drive.

Also, earlier, only four wheel drive vehicles such as Bolero could handle the road. But now, even small cars can use the road. There are also fewer chances of vehicles getting damaged now with the improved road condition.

The Tshogpa of Tongla Chiwog, Phuntsho said earlier they had to make frequent visits to automobile workshops to repair their vehicles. Now, this is no longer necessary.

The blacktopping was carried out with funds from the government’s project tied assistance projects. It cost around Nu 60 million. Kengkhar Gewog is home to 451 households and has a population of nearly 4,000.