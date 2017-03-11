Courts decide on with measures to decongest prison and detention centres

To decongest prison and detention centres, courts will now maintain a uniform application of bail procedures. They will also speed up passing of judgment for drug related cases. This was decided at the 22nd National Judicial Conference underway in Thimphu.

Prisons in Thimphu can only accommodate about 870 people. However, at the moment it has to adjust 100 to 200 inmates more.

Chief Justice Tshering Wangchuk said courts will also find a separate place to keep detainees who need to be under custody till the judgment is passed.

At the conference, the judges also deliberated on timely issuance and execution of summon orders with proper address. Citing an example, Thimphu district court’s Judge Kinley Namgay said it is challenging when it concerns arrest of the members of armed forces and monk body.

They also discussed about payment for witnesses summoned by the court and other administrative issues faced in their daily functioning. The four-day Judicial Conference concludes on Tuesday.