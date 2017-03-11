Bhutan receives Nu 526 M for GoI tied assistance projects

Mar 11 2017

The government of India has released over 526 million ngultrum for the GoI tied Assistance projects. The amount also includes fund for the Program Grant installment for October to December 2016.

Deputy Chief Mission of the Embassy of India handed over the cheques to the GNHC Secretary on Wednesday.

The fund will be used for the development of infrastructure and teaching for the College of Natural Resources and the Institute of Language and Cultural Studies.

The government of India has so far released over 63 percent of the total 45 billion ngultrum committed for the 11th five year plan.