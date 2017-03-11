Jigme Namgyel Engineering College to develop a course on energy efficient lighting

Mar 11 2017

To promote energy efficient lighting education in engineering colleges in the country, the Jigme Namgyel Engineering College in Samdrup Jongkhar is developing a new course on energy efficient lighting.

It is also setting up a lighting laboratory to encourage learning and research in the field. This comes as a progress under a European Union funded project on Efficient Lighting in Nepal and Bhutan.

“A survey will be done to develop a curriculum that suits the needs of the country in terms of energy efficient lighting,” said Hemlal Bhattarai, the Dean of Jigme Namgyel Engineering College.

Currently, engineering curricula in universities and colleges in the country do not fully cover efficient lighting and renewable energy. This project will provide opportunities and access to advanced education, research and training programs in efficient lighting systems.

Energy efficient lighting is an easy and cost effective way to reduce energy costs. Lighting is a major consumer of electricity in developing countries such as Bhutan and consumes up to 86 percent of the country’s total electricity production. For example, experts say, replacing an incandescent lamp with a fluorescent lamp, which uses lesser energy to produce the same amount of light, is energy efficiency.

The two-year project that started last October is to support higher education institutions in providing education that promotes sustainable socio-economic development.