Tingtibi’s first ever fuel depot to open in April

Mar 11 2017

Residents of Tingtibi will no longer have to drive all the way to Zhemgang town to fuel their cars and fetch cooking gas. This is because a new fuel depot will open in Tingtibi town very soon.

Tingtibi residents have been pushing for a fuel depot since 2012. Their wish is being fulfilled finally. The much awaited fuel depot is all set to open by the first week of April.

“Since Tingtibi is centrally located, the depot will benefit not just the residents of Tingtibi but also travellers who otherwise have to go all the way to Zhemgang for car fuel, said Sherub Gyeltshen, a Tingtibi resident.

The fuel depot at Tingtibi is being established by Druk Petroleum Corporation Limited. The depot has a capacity for twenty thousand litters of oil. It will also distribute cooking gas.

The construction of fuel depot began five months ago.