25 counselling professionals certified

Mar 10 2017

Twenty Five counselling professionals received credentials as the International Certified Addictions Professional level I.

The Bhutan Narcotics Control Authority (BNCA) awarded the certificates yesterday.

Currently, there are 35 International Certified Addictions Professionals in the country.

The professionals were certified by The Colombo Plan’s International Centre for Credentialing and Education of Addiction Professionals.

The councillors, nurses, psychiatrists and lecturers are from various schools, colleges, armed force, government agencies and non government organizations.

They can now provide professional counselling and treatment, to those who seek treatment and counselling related to substance abuse and addiction.

“We hope that with this credential, more and more people who were hiding with their drug issues will come forward and receive support,” said a senior counsellor of Khasadrapchu MSS, Kezang Drukpa.

As per the records maintained with the BNCA, around 55 to 82 percent of the people arrested for drug related offences, comprised of youth.

“We are in need of such professionals to enhance our intervention against the rising drug abuse. The problem of substance abuse is complex and needs trained professionals to deal with the issue,” said health minister Tandin Wangchuk.

The professionals attended series of training over the last four years. BNCA in collaboration with Colombo Plan provided the training, funded by UNICEF and the government.