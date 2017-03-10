RGoB and World Bank signs US$ 24 M credit to improve growth quality

The Royal Government and the World Bank signed the Second Fiscal Sustainability and Investment Climate Development Policy Credit project worth US$ 24 million.

It was signed by Finance Minister Namgay Dorji and World Bank’s Resident Representative for Bhutan Yoichiro Ishihara in the capital, today.

The credit is expected to improve country’s financial sustainability, access to finance and foster private sector development.

According to a news release, Bhutan has made progress in poverty reduction and economic growth over the past decade.

However, high level of investment in hydropower sector has increased pressure on the country’s fiscal balance and external accounts.

Therefore, this credit is to support 11 Five Year Plan goals of promoting green socio-economic development and achieving self reliance.