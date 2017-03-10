Nation observes World Kidney Day

Mar 10 2017

Prevention and early detection are the best strategies for reducing incidences of chronic kidney diseases.

This, according to health officials, is considering the dearth of organ donor and expensive dialysis treatment.

So, to educate the public on preventing such diseases, Bhutan Kidney Foundation in partnership with the Health ministry observed the World Kidney Day in Thimphu, yesterday.

Obesity is one of the leading causes of Chronic Kidney disease in the country.

Obesity increases the risk of developing diabetes and hypertension which leads to chronic kidney disease and end stage renal disease.

Health officials said over a 100,000 Bhutanese are overweight and 21,000 obese.

“Obesity is a direct cause of diabetes, hyper tension, kidney related damages and so many other causes but I mean being specific with kidney is mostly because of obesity leading to diabetes, obesity leading to hypertension that is blood pressure that is causing kidney diseases,” says Dr. Minjur Dorji of the National Referral Hospital.

He added chronic kidney diseases once developed are not curable. If not detected early, it could lead to kidney failure which requires dialysis treatment or kidney transplant.

“I have been diagnosed with kidney related disease for over 5 years now. I come for check up and get dialysis treatment once a week,” said Passang Gyem.

In the last two years, 21 kidney patients were sent abroad for treatment. It cost the health ministry over Nu 20 million.

