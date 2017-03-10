His Holiness institutes the country’s first Anim Shedra in Sarpang

Mar 10 2017

His Holiness Je Khenpo converted Chhuzanggang Sherabchholing Anim Dratshang into Chhuzanggang Sherabling Anim Shedra yesterday.

It is the country’s first Anim Sherda in the southern region.

His Holiness instituted the Anim Dratshang in 2010.

Today, the Shedra has 28 nuns.

At the ceremony, thousands of people including teachers and students from nearby community received Jampay Tshengye oral transmission and blessing from His Holiness.

Jampay Tshengye oral transmission is a prayer dedicated to the god of wisdom.