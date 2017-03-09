RENEW’s first every mega fair opens

RENEW’s first ever mega fair opened today in Thimphu. The week-long fair is being organised mainly to raise fund to end violence against women in the country. It is also to celebrate the contributions made by the organisation towards development of Bhutanese women.

The opening of the fair, which was graced by Her Royal Highness Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck, attracted a huge crowd. A wide range of merchandise including statutes and jewelries are on display.

RENEW says sustainability is a huge challenge for the organisation that provides all its services free of cost.

The director of RENEW, Tshering Dolkar, said the organisation’s international funding partners have cut down on their financial support and expects funding to be become more scarce in the future.

“Therefore, I think it is very important for organisations like RENEW, who provides free services to our people to build on fund and develop, especially our endowment fund, to support sustainability issues that we have.”

RENEW provides free services including counselling and rehabilitation services and residential programmes to vulnerable women and children. The fund raised from the event is expected to help the organization reach out to more vulnerable women and children.

About 140 exhibitors from India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan are participating in the fair. The fair is also expected to encourage Bhutanese women to build networks with businesses from other countries.