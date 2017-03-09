Bumthang DT says no more entertainment centres and meat shops

Mar 9 2017

Bumthang Dzongkhag will stop issuance of new licenses for entertainment centres and meat shops. The decision was made at the recent Dzongkhag Tshogdu amidst growing social issues in the dzongkhag, which are mostly being attributed to the entertainment centres.

The entertainment centres include discotheques, karaoke bars and snooker halls. At present, the Dzongkhag has 3 discotheques, 3 karaoke bars, 6 drayangs and 12 snooker halls. Pushing for the ban, the Chairperson of the Dzongkhag Tshogdu, Jampel, said this is a lot considering Chamkhar is a small town.

“If we continue to allow more entertainment centres to crop up in the town, the consequences will be undesirable.”

Bumthang Police, too, agree that the number of entertainment centres in the dzongkhag is one of the highest in the country. Police also blame the entertainment centres for undesirable activities.

“Drayangs usually refuse to close on time. So is the case with the disco clubs. Some of the people visiting these places engage in unlawful activities such as gang formation,” said Lt. Karma Dendup from Bumthang Police.

In addition to enforcing a temporary ban on issuance of new licenses for entertainment centres, Police said they will start getting tough with those who violate rules and regulations. Police warn the entertainment centres risk losing their license if they violate rules thrice.

As for meat shops, there are already six and the Dzongkhag Tshogdu members felt this is more than enough.