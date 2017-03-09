Green Public Procurement Bhutan Project findings presented

While there are laws and regulations already in place to address and consider environmental and social aspects in the country, it has not really been implemented in procurement.

This is as per one of the findings of Green Public Procurement Bhutan Project, a European Union funded project.

The progress and findings of the project were presented in a seminar held in the capital yesterday.

Green Public Procurement Bhutan Project is a strategic approach to procure goods and services with a reduced environment impact.

The project started in 2014. It has conducted research, trained public procurers, sensitized suppliers and piloted Green Public Procurement projects in an effort to introduce and implement green procurement in the country.

The research findings are aimed at benefiting the Bhutanese economy and environment in the long run.

“When we look at our standard bidding documents, there is a lot of space in the documents that talk about environmental aspect, they talk about efficiency, they talk about value for money and all of these are concepts that are actually green procurement but we don’t understand it as that because specifically it doesn’t say that this is green or sustainable procurement,” said the Director of Research Communication and Finance, GPPB, Pem Lama.

“So what we need to recognise is those aspects are actually they are already in our rules and regulations as well as the documents but we need some guidelines as to how do we implement this in our own offices, how can we now train our procurers.”

The project submitted recommendations following its research and some of them have already been taken into consideration.

“Now the finance ministry is reviewing the procurement rules and regulations with an eye of how to make it more sustainable. So I think they are going to maybe hopefully come up with few changes within the standard bidding document or may be the procurement rules and regulations that will enable the public procurers to procure green,” added the Director.

The project aims to address issues on large volumes of public expenditure and promote sustainable consumption and production in the country. The three year project will end in June this year.