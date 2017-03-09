Toilet construction at SJ primary school delayed

The construction of 14 new toilets and 2 bathrooms at Samdrup Jongkhar primary school has been delayed by more than eight months now. The construction works began in December 2015 and was supposed to be complete by June last year.

The contractor said the works got delayed because the 22 labourers he hired from India absconded after taking an advance of Nu 120,000. He had to hire new workers, which he said took time.

The school, in the meantime, had to work out different toilet break times for children to avoid congestion. The school has 14 toilets as of now and 600 plus students.

“For class PP, they get their break 10 minutes before the interval time. Classes 1 and 2 do not have specific break time. Instead, they can go to toilet whenever they want to. Classes 3 and 6 get the normal interval,” said Principal Sonam Tshering.

The contractor says he is trying hard to have the new toilets ready by end of this month.