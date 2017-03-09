Largest quantity of imported green chillies seized in Wangdue

Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority (BAFRA) officials in Wangdue Phodrang seized 794 kilograms of imported green chillies, yesterday.

The seized chillies, which belonged to nine vegetable vendors, were found hidden in boxes with cabbage.

The chillies were seized while inspecting a DCM-truck carrying imported vegetables that was in the process of unloading in Bajo, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BAFRA officials said the vendors have to pay the fines within March 25. Each vendor was fined 10 times the market rate of Nu 50 per kilogram.

This is the largest quantity of imported chillies seized in Wangdue Phodrang so far.