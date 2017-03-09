MSTF and CBSS volunteers in Gelegphu now has a proper place to function

Mar 9 2017

The Multi-Sectoral Task Force (MSTF) and Community Based Support System (CBSS) volunteers in Gelegphu will now have a proper place to provide services to its clients.

The MSTF and CBSS Information and Support Centre was inaugurated yesterday coinciding with the International Women’s Day.

The Regional Revenue and Customs office in Gelegphu has allotted two rooms of their old office to function as the centre.

The rooms were left vacant after they shifted to their new office last year.

Sarpang Dzongkhag’s MSTF Coordinator Karma Wangchuk said the centre will be used for capacity building of the volunteers.

It will also be used to counsel their clients and provide temporary shelter for the victims.

Until now, volunteers faced difficulty for not having a proper place whenever they had to interact with their clients.

Schools and hotels owned by some of the volunteers were used for the purpose.

There are 28 MSTF and CBSS volunteers at present in Sarpang Dzongkhag.