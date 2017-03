Murder suspect turns himself in to police

Mar 9 2017

A 48-year-old man who is a suspect in a recent murder case in Dagana has surrendered to police.

The murder suspect turned himself in to the police last Thursday, two days after the incident. He called 113 and shared his home address from where police arrested him.

The suspect fled the scene after stabbing a woman to death in Drukjeygang Gewog last month.

Police will forward the case to the Office of the Attorney General.