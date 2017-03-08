Her Majesty the Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck graces the International Women’s Day celebration

Her Majesty the Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck graced the International Women’s Day celebration in the capital, today.

The day was celebrated to reflect the progress made towards empowerment of women, gender equality and women’s rights in the country.

With the theme “Women in the changing world of work: planet 50-50 by 2030” the day was aimed at achieving gender equality by 2030.

The theme also urges the world to accelerate the implementation of the new sustainable development goals, especially to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

It is also to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning.

Coinciding with the day, Her Majesty the Queen Mother also graced the opening of the three-day second National Conference on women in Governance, Leadership and Politics in Bhutan with a regional dimension.

“Now in changing time women have to play equal role in public domains. That’s why the environment is changing and women have to take part in every developmental sphere not only in the home front,” said Works and Human Settlement Minister Dorji Choden who was also present at the event.

A youth volunteer, Tashi Yangzom Dorji said women are strong and that they can also be equal to men.

“There are so many opportunities here and it is not only men who can do things but also women who can strive for the best.”

As a part of the celebration, the three winners of the short film competition organised by Respect, Educate, Nurture and Empower Women (RENEW) were awarded cash prizes of Nu 35,000 each.

The films are on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights, Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment.

National Commission for Women and Children jointly with Bhutan Network for Empowering of Women and RENEW organised the event today. Over 300 participants took part in the programme.