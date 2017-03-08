People fume over exorbitant parking charges at Paro airport

Mar 8 2017

The exorbitant parking fee at the Paro international airport is causing quite a stir with many complaining the fee of Nu 100 is just too high.

“They charge Nu 100 for just entering the parking lot. I have been here for half an hour, so I am sure they will charge me Nu 50 more,” said Namgay.

“Yesterday, I paid Nu 250 and Nu 100 today. It’s ridiculous that we have to pay so much,” said Karma.

Many said they are not against the introduction of parking fees. What is bothering them is the amount being charged. “The fee is way too high. We don’t mind paying as long as the charge is reasonable. I had to pay Nu 300 for one and an half hour. I hope they will reduce the charge,” said Galemo.

Kinga Tshering who had come to pick up a guest said the fees do not make sense. “We have to be here at least an hour or two ahead of arrival time, which means we end up paying Nu 200 to 400. Sometimes flights get delayed. Also, we have to load their luggage. By then, the parking fees could hit Nu 600 to 700, which are insanely high.”

USD enterprise, which operates the parking fee collection, says the rate was decided by the Department of Air Transport.

Dechen Wangdi from USD Enterprise said they have to pay a rental charge of Nu 420,000 and a monthly salary of Nu 8,000 to its staff at airport parking.

“However, it’s not up to us to decide. If the Department of Air Transport decides to reduce the fee, then we automatically have to.”

But the Department of Air Transport showed no indication of bringing down the fee. It says the people have the option of parking in Zone 3 where the fee is Nu 20 for half an hour and zone 4, which is free.

“The distance between zone 4 and the arrival terminal is only around 250 metres and from zone 4 to departure terminal, the distance is 120 metres. People who come for pick up could park their car in zone 4, then go up to get their passenger, push their trolleys right down to zone 4, load in the car and go from there. Thereby, they don’t have to pay any fee,” said Karma Wangchuk, the Director of the Department of Air Transport.

He says the airport even has a Drop zone at departure terminal, if people do not want to pay Nu 50 for parking.

The Department of Air Transport introduced the parking fees beginning this month.