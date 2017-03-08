Graduate Farmers’ Dialogue to encourage youth into agriculture sector

Mar 8 2017

To encourage youth into agriculture sector, the first ever Graduate Farmers’ Dialogue was held at Lingmethang in Monggar, on Monday.

Some 25 graduate farmers from six eastern districts attended the day-long programme.

Officials led by the agriculture minister Yeshey Dorji interacted with the graduate farmers and discussed about opportunities and challenges.

Financial constraint is one of the main challenges for these entrepreneurs.

The minister said majority of the Bhutanese farmers are in the early 60s and youth have vital role to play in the agriculture sector.

He also urged the graduate farmers to take up entrepreneurship in the rural areas.

An official from Agriculture Research and Development Center in Wengkhar, Tashi Wangdi such initiative provides platform for the youths to come together and share their experiences including problems and challenges faced while doing agriculture and livestock businesses.

Most of the graduate farmers are working in their micro-enterprises set up in their villages over a year ago.

“I have been working for almost a year now. I am growing Avocado, Mango, Litchi and Dragon fruits now,” said Yeshi Wangchuk.

The ministry of agriculture and forests has plans to form youth association to discuss opportunities and challenges in agriculture and livestock sectors.