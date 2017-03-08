BAFRA officials seize over 700 kilograms of imported vegetables

Mar 8 2017

Over 700 kilograms of imported vegetables were seized and collected around Nu 66,000 as fines by Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority (BAFRA) officials in Gelegphu in the last one month.

Yesterday, officials disposed around 300 kilograms of imported vegetables and a sack of bread.

The seized items were disposed at Sershong disposal pit.

The bread was seized from one of the Bakery shops in Gelegphu following routine inspection. It was found wrapped with newspaper.

BAFRA official said wrapping food items in newspaper is not good for health and violates the Food Regulatory Act.

BAFRA In-charge, Lham Dorji said besides chemical contaminates, presence of pathogenic micro-organism in used newspaper also pose risk to human health.

“It contains ink and when ink gets mixed with food items it will affect our digestive system in long run.”

This is the fifth case of banned vegetables seized in large quantities from the consumer and the vegetable vendors this year.

For every kilogram of banned products, BAFRA impose fines 10 times the actual market price.

Import of chili, cauliflower and beans in the country were banned in July last year after unacceptable levels of pesticide residue were found following tests.