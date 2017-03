New bird species sighted at Royal Manas National Park

Mar 8 2017

A new bird species called Yellow-eyed babbler, was sighted recently in the Royal Manas National Park by a research section forest ranger, Dorji Wangchuk.

The sighting is a new record for Bhutan.

With this new species, there are now 718 species of birds in the country.

Yellow-eyed babbler is found in open grassland and shrubs in South Asia.