Dechen Phodrang monastic school gives free admission to 54 boys

Mar 8 2017

In a move to encourage monastic education and make it affordable for the economically disadvantaged families, Dechen Phodrang monastic school gave free admission along with basic amenities to 54 young boys, joining the monastic school yesterday.

According to the Principal of Dechen Phodrang Monastic School, Rinchen Choezang, it is the monastic communities that laid the foundation of Buddhism in Bhutan. However, with modernisation, very less Bhutanese turn up to join the monastic community.

“Only 5 out of 100 people would be genuinely interested in becoming a monk. Some are forced by parents while some join due to physical health problems. Unless they are mature enough to understand the merits they can attain by becoming monk, its responsibility of the elders to let them join the monastic community,” said the Principal.

Parents and children said considering the high cost of modern education and lack of employment opportunities, it is reasonable to join the monastic schools.

“Some are left without job even after university graduation. If they join monastic community at this young age, they can stand on their own feet once they grow up,” said one of the parents, Gomchen.

Others shared that they have joined monkhood out of genuine interest.

“I wanted to become monk since long. So I joined and I am going to stay with the friends here and not going anywhere else. So I’m happy that I am a monk now.”

With 54 new monks, Dechen Phodrang Monastery currently has 254 monks enrolled in its eight year courses.