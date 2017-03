Trashigang forest fire contained

Mar 8 2017

More than 240 acres of Chirpine forest at Kanglung and Udzorong in Trashigang was destroyed by the fire before bringing under control.

Forestry officials, DeSuups and locals battled the fire for the last two days, despite strong wind and rugged terrain.

The fire started on the night of March 5 from Udzorong and had spread towards Kanglung.

The cause of the fire is not known.