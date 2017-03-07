His Holiness appoints six new Lams and Lopens

Mar 7 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo appointed new Lams and Lopens and conferred Tashi Khadar at Puna Dewa-chen-poi Phodrang, today.

Norbu Gyeltshen, 49, from Sarpang is appointed as the new Principal of Sanga Chokor Thorim Shedra in Paro.

Leki Tshering from Wangdue Phodrang is appointed as the Lam of Gongzog Chorten in Thimphu.

Thirty five-year-old Kinley from Wangdue Phodrang is appointed as the Trulku Lopen of Trulku Jigme Jigten Wangchuck, the reincarnation of Longchen Berochana.

Dawa Norbu from Punakha will now serve as the Vice Principal of Sanga Chokor Thorim Shedra.

His Holiness also appointed 37-year-old Sonam Choga as Lam of Haa Shedra and 51-year-old Lamkey as Haa Gaytsho Lhakhang Lam.

Meanwhile, His Holiness is presiding over the three-day annual Punakha Tshechu which began from today.

Hundreds of devotees and tourists gathered to witness the festival.

Mask dances and cultural programmes are being performed by the monks and local people.

The main highlight of the festival is the Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyel’s Zenam, which will be performed till tomorrow.

The Tshechu will end on Thursday.