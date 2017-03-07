Rubber speed bumps not very popular

The two new speed bumps, made from rubber, placed across the road in Langjophakha in Thimphu are proving to be quite unpopular.

The new rubber speed bumps in Langjophakha were installed on trial last month by Thimphu Thromde

Depending on how effective it proves to be, Thimphu Thomde is to place such rubber speed breakers in other areas as well.

If Thimphu motorists are to choose between the rubber bumps and the old ones, it’s likely they might vote for the latter.

“The older ones are comfortable. The rubber ones are narrower in width but quite high, causing cars to bounce off them a lot,” said Pem Dorji, a Thimphu resident.

Sangay Chophel, another motorist, too, is not a fan of the new rubber speed breaker. “The rubber bumps are bigger and difficult to drive over.”

Thimphu Thomde says the new speed bumps are three inches in height. To solve the problem, Thomde officials said they will now use the rubber bumps that are a bit smaller.

Thimphu Thomde is planning is place rubber speed bumps on the roads in the residential and school areas.

Meanwhile, to avoid the rubber speed bumps in Langjophakha, many drivers use the small stretch of road located just below the highway where the rubber bumps have been placed.

This has become a cause of worry for nearby residents. Wangmo Tshering said she is fearful of her children getting hit by one of those cars.

“Our children are always out playing. Now with many cars using the road to avoid the speed bumps on the highway, the safety of our children is at stake. Not very long ago, a car almost ran over a child.”