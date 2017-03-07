Taxpayer call centre to clarify issues related to tax filing

To ease the complications faced by tax payers during tax filing season, the Department of Revenue and Customs opened a taxpayer call centre in the capital yesterday.

Finance Minister Namgay Dorji inaugurated the call centre.

With a toll free number- 399, the centre will help taxpayers understand the Acts and Rules, procedures and processes of filing taxes and address other queries.

“There are lots of ad-hoc queries being made during the tax season. So once we establish this tax payer services, all this queries will be rooted through our tool free number 399 and the queries will be solved,” says the department’s Deputy Commissioner, Sumit Giri.

The call centre was established with funds from the Asian Development Bank and Royal Government of Bhutan.

As of now, almost 80 percent of the total registered tax payers filed their Personal Income Tax returns for 2016.