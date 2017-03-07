Monggar receives 13 more power tillers

Monggar Dzongkhag has received 13 more power tillers from the government. The power tillers, which were handed over yesterday, were distributed to eight gewogs.

The power tillers are being supplied by the ministry of forests and agriculture as part of the PDP government’s campaign pledge to provide power tillers to every gewog. Monggar dzongkhag has received 33 power tillers so far.

Chhaling Gup Tashi Dendup said the power tillers will of huge benefit particularly to those farmers who do not own one or cannot afford to hire privately.

“Hiring power tillers privately is quite expensive. Private power tiller operators charge around Nu 600 per hour. But the government supplied ones can be hired at a nominal charge.”

Tshakaling Gup Karma S Wangchuk agreed the initiative is benefiting the farmers a lot.

More than 160 power tillers have been distributed to the six eastern dzongkhags so far. The government will have to supply over 350 power tillers to meet its campaign target.