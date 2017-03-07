Integrity club for schools

Mar 7 2017

Starting this year, four schools in the country will have an integrity club each on a pilot basis.

The schools are Radi Central School in Trashigang, Yadi Central School in Monggar, Samtse Higher Secondary School and Sarpang Higher Secondary School.

The club aims to awaken citizenry and build incorruptible society.

If the club goes well, it will be incorporated in all the schools in coming years.

For this, education officials from the involved dzongkhags attended a consultative workshop on the club’s guidelines in Phuentshogling.

The Anti-Corruption Commission organized the two-day programme that concluded today.