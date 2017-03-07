New Gup elected for Dangchhu Gewog

Mar 7 2017

Pemba, 34, is the new Gup-elect of Dangchhu gewog in Wangdue Phodrang.

He secured more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the Bye-election conducted yesterday.

Three aspiring candidates contested for the post.

Pemba, who already served as the Gewog’s Mangmi, is from Tashidinkha-Zimi Chiwog.

Of the 1,162 registered voters in the gewog, a little over 900 turned up to exercise their franchise.

The Gewog remained without a Gup for more than 3 months after the former Gup resigned and left for studies abroad.