6-day Maha Puran underway in Sarpang

Mar 7 2017

A six-day Hindu Moenlam Chenmo or Maha Puran is underway in Sarpang.

The Maha Puran, which began yesterday, is being held at the Lord Shiva temple.

The prayer ceremony is being held to mark the 1st birth anniversary of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey. It is also for the well being of all sentient beings.

This is the 11th year that the Hindu Samarathan Dharma Samudaya of Sarpang is initiating the prayers. The prayer ceremony concludes on the 12th of this month.