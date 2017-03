Forest fire in Trashigang rages on

Mar 7 2017

Fire fighters are battling a forest fire in Trashigang. So far, the fire destroyed more than 200 acres of chirpine forest in Kanglung and Udzorong.

Forestry officials said the fire started from Udzorong on the night of March 5 and then spread to Kanglung last night, at around 8 PM.

Officials say, strong wind and steep terrains are hampering the fire fighting works.

The cause of the fire is not known.