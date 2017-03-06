Dungsam Sanam Gonphel Detsen to produce more orange pulp

Mar 6 2017

The Dungsam Sanam Gonphel Detshen in Pema Gatshel is to resume the production of orange pulp. The farmers’ group stopped the production a month ago after having met the agreement to produce 30 metric tons of pulp, which is 30,000 kilograms, in a year.

The decision to resume orange pulp production comes after the agriculture and forests minister asked the group to do so during his recent visit to Pema Gatshel.

Formed in 2008, the Dungsam Sonam Gonphel Detshen started pulp production in 2012, which is sold to the Bhutan Agro Industries Limited in Thimphu. In 2013, the farmers’ group entered into an agreement with the Bhutan Agro Industries Limited. The group agreed to supply 30 metric tons of orange pulp every year.

“We actually produced 32 metric tons this year since we had plenty of oranges. We can produce more but had to stop since the Bhutan Agro Industries Limited also receives pulp from other sources,” said Tashi Jamtsho, the chairperson of the group’s Integrated Food Processing Plant.

The group’s Integrated Food Processing Plant actaully has a capacity to produce 20 or 30 metric tons more than the agreed quantity.”It will be good if the Bhutan Agro Industries Limited could increase the pulp demand to 40 metric tons in a year,” said Tashi Jamtsho.

Visiting the group’s Integrated Food Processing plant recently, Lyonpo Yeshey Dorji promised the group that he will talk to the Bhutan Agro Industries about increasing pulp supply.