Yurung Central School gets new classrooms and dorm

Mar 6 2017

Yurung Central School in Pema Gatshel has been holding some classes outside under canopy due to shortage of classrooms. The girl’s hostel, too, has space problem, which required girls to share beds.

The problems will now be solved as the construction of six new classrooms and a dormitory block have been completed and handed over to the school.

Yurung school, one of the oldest in the Dzongkhag was upgraded to central school last year, which led to classroom and hostel congestion. The school has 541 students with 437 of them staying in the hostel.

Students said studying out in the canopy is uncomfortable and distracting. Students also feared for their safety. ” Studying outside particularly in the evening was a bit scary. The wind blows hard around 6 and 7 pm. We are afraid the wind might blow off roofs and hit us,” said Cheki Wangchu, a class 10 student.

“Its distracting. the classes get disturbed by other students passing by,” said Sonam Rinchen who is also studying in class 10.

Sharing beds presented no lesser challenge for girls. ” Two people sharing a bed is uncomfortable. I hope the problem would not be there once we move to the new dorm,” said Karma Yangzom.

The school’s principal, Rinchen Chedup said the up gradation of the school presented infrastructure related challenges. ” The existing girls hostel has space for 96 beds only. The new one can accommodate 70 more girls.”

The new six-unit classroom building and the girls dormitory block were constructed with financial assistance from the Indian government.