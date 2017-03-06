Sarpang Dzong construction delayed

The construction of Sarpang Dzong has been delayed by two months now. It was supposed to have begun in January. It is now expected to begin by May.

The project manager of Sarpang Dzong Construction Project, Sangay Kinga, said the construction could not be started as planned owing to a change in design plan. “The change is minor and we are working on it.”

Also, for the construction to begin, the existing Dzongkhag Administration Office has to be dismantled. This cannot be done because the construction of a temporary office was incomplete.

Meeting with dzongkhag officials yesterday, the home and cultural affairs minister urged both dzongkhag and project officials to speed up the relocation of the dzongkhag office to the temporary site so that the old office can be dismantled and the foundation works for the dzong construction could begin. Lyonpo Dawa Gyeltshen said it would be better to start the foundation works before monsoon sets in.

The Division of Conservation of Heritage Sites, Department of Culture in coordination with Sarpang Dzongkhag is initiating the dzong construction. Funded by the government of India, the dzong construction is estimated to cost more than a billion ngultrum. The construction is expected to complete by 2023.