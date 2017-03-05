HRH Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck graces the RENEW film festival

Mar 5 2017

Her Royal Highness, Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck graced the RENEW film festival yesterday in the capital.

Young Bhutanese film makers presented short feature films conveying messages on social issues which are not discussed in open platforms.

Artists, as young as 17 years old were engaged in making films.

The films expressed stereotypes and stigma associated with social issues such as gender in-equalities.

The films also convey messages on sexual reproductive health and rights, domestic violence and women empowerment.

“Our Film, Behind the Closed Door, portrays domestic violence, which remains within the closed wall of individual homes and not talked about. We made this film to educate public on impacts of such issues,” said one of the film makers, Jigme Sherab.

RENEW officials said through the festival they hope to keep the youths engaged and talk on pertinent issues.

“This film festival actually gives us an opportunity where we can engage with youth to learn about what their opinions and what their ideas on these themes are,” said Yangchi Pema from RENEW.

An audience at the festival, Tshering Dema shared that the society still views women in a negative way.

“They still say that a woman’s place is in the kitchen.”

Therefore she said such films will help portray that women can do much more than being in the kitchen.

The films, based on three broad themes of Gender Equality, Women Empowerment and Sexual and Reproductive Health were judged by officials from relevant agencies.

Best films from each category will be awarded prizes during International Women’s Day in the coming week.

Eight short feature films were screened during the festival.