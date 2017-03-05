PM visits Ngangla and Bjoka Gewogs in Zhemgang

Mar 5 2017

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay met with the people of Ngangla and Bjoka Gewogs in Zhemgang on Friday.

The two Gewogs in lower Kheng has a total population of around seven thousand. It is located about 35-kilometers from Panbang.

The Gewogs are connected with farm road and electricity.

Among the houses visited by the Prime Minister, was the old house of Bjokha Khoches.

Khoches are a prominent family in lower Kheng, with control over vast areas in nearby Assam and Bengal regions of the duars.

According to a publication from the Centre for Bhutan Studies, Khoches were believed to be the direct descendants of Lhasey Tsangma, a grandson of Tibetan king Thrisong Deutsen, who is said to have come to Bhutan in the 9th century.

The historic house has a unique structure, as half of it was built with black stones and the other half with white stones.

Elderly people in the village say the black stones were used by laborers from the Indian state of Assam and other half was built by the people of the village.

At the moment, three families live in the house.

The Kheng region was divided into three regions of Chikhor, Nangkhor and Tamachok. People of Kheng are adept artisans, known for their bamboo products like wine containers, baskets, and mats.