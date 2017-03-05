Flood mitigation works in Trashigang underway

Works to reduce flood risk from Mitidrang stream, which runs through Trashigang town, is in full swing. The stream poses threat to the town especially during heavy monsoon.

Flood protection walls are built along the stream.

The first and second phase of the project worth over Nu 15 million has been complete.

The works began in 2015-2016 financial year.

According to Trashigang Dzongda Chekey Gyeltshen, Mitidrang stream requires flood protection walls, as the stream swells during monsoon and poses threat to the town.

“The stream swells and even it overflows from the bridge. I do not know the year, but it has once flooded. Government planned about it and Ministry of Works and Human settlement is releasing the money on yearly basis.”

The works, according to municipal officials, are divided into four phases.

The final phase of the work is expected to be complete during the upcoming financial year.

The flood protection wall covers both sides of the stream, which is around 500 meters.

It is being funded by the Royal Government and the Government of India.