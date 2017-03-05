Lifting of traffic diversion via Toorsa benefits people

Mar 5 2017

People in Phuentshogling can now enter and exit the town area without having to take the two kilometers route via Toorsa.

The move comes after stakeholders lifted the traffic diversion through Toorsa starting yesterday after seeing lesser traffic congestion in the town.

The traffic diversion was implemented in January this year as a trial measure to ease traffic in the main town.

Residents of Phuentshogling are happy with the decision.

“The diversion through Toorsa delays the civil servants, school going children and other commuters. It frustrated us. But now, it is going to benefit all of us,” said Tandin Tshering, a resident.

Motorists also welcomed the move.

“This route benefits us more. Having to drive via Toorsa is troublesome,” said a Taxi Driver, Jhatak Bhadur Sunuwar.

Even the shop owners are benefitted with the lift in traffic diversion.

“Earlier the diversion has hampered our business. We could not park our car here to unload our items. Customers also cannot stop by to purchase goods,” said a shop owner, Lotay Tenzin,

Until the traffic congestion becomes severe, concerned officials say the route for the vehicles will remain the same.