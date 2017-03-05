Cancer awareness program for health professionals held

In a move towards making health professionals aware of the basics of detecting and screening cancers, Bangkok hospital in collaboration with the National Referral Hospital organized a cancer awareness program in the capital, yesterday.

Experts from Thailand shared that most cancers can be treated if detected early. Early diagnosis and reviews from time to time is the key to cancer treatment.

Given the cost of treatment, focusing on prevention allows a higher chance of survival since majority of the common cancers occurring in Bhutan is preventable with early detection.

“Normally we can totally prevent the cancer from happening. To detect the cancer at the early stage is better because we can treat the cancer effectively,” says Professor Tanaphon Maiphang of Bangkok Hospital.

Looking at the dearth of cancer specialists in the country, the seminar aims to equip the health professionals with the basics of early detection and screening cancer.

Cancer has claimed the lives of nearly 400 Bhutanese in the last four years.

The health ministry spends over Nu 100,000 for a cancer patient for an operation abroad.