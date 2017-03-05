Menchari village farm road inaugurated

Agriculture and Forests Minister Yeshey Dorji inaugurated the 3.9-kilometer Menchari village farm road under Orong gewog in Samdrup Jongkhar, yesterday.

The farm road was constructed with financial support from Samdrup Jongkhar Initiative. The villagers contributed the labour while the Agriculture Ministry provided the machinery.

With technical support from the Department of Roads, Menchari farm road is an exemplary collaboration between people, government and civil society organization to bear equal responsibility for the development of the communities.

The farm road will benefit 23 households in the village.