Lhaki Cement wins the 37th Penden Foundation Day archery

Mar 5 2017

Team Lhaki Cement took away the winning title of 37th Penden Foundation Day archery final in Gomtu, Samtse.

The final was played yesterday.

The team defeated Tak-Seng Chung-Du from Paro.

Lhaki Cement took home a cash prize of Nu 195,000 with trophies.

The runner-up team was awarded Nu 130,000 with trophies.

13 teams from Phuentshogling, Paro, Samtse, and from Sikkim in India took part in the tournament.

It was organized by Penden Cement Authority Limited annually.