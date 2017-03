Three-day Punakha Dromchoe begins

Mar 4 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo is presiding over the three-day annual Punakha Dromchoe from today.

On the first day, Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyel’s Zhenam was performed.

Thousands gathered at Puna-dewa-chenpoi Phodrang to witness the festival. Various mask dances and cultural programs will be performed during the event.

The Dromchoe will be followed by three-day annual Punakha Tshechu from Monday.